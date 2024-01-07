Local Historian To Share Rare WWII Scrapbook

Professor Susie Ling, in collaboration with John Parker, will present “Adventures of Julius Parker in WWII” on Feb. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Monrovia Public Library. The Black History Month event, sponsored by the Monrovia Historical Society, is free to the public. Refreshments will be served, and reservations are not required.
Ling wrote, “Last summer, John Parker showed me his treasure: his father's WWII scrapbook. My jaw dropped to the ground as it is amazing! John allowed me to take photos of each page (before he put it back into his locked safe)! I've done some background homework to better understand the complexities of African American soldiers in WW2.”
John Parker is third generation Monrovian (a star athlete and artist). At 18, his father Julius loved the tenor sax, and the Army assigned him into a unique racially integrated unit. Special Services Companies provided "entertainment for the soldier by the soldier." During the War, jazz was viewed as "American" and a morale booster. Julius' adventures shaped this man from the greatest generation.
