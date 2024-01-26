Monrovia Supports Adding City Historian's Homes to National Register of Historic Places

The city has submitted a letter of support for the homes of late City Historian and Treasurer, Steve Baker, to be included on the National Register of Historic Places, according to City Manager Dylan Feik. The homes, at 508 and 512 S. Ivy, are under construction to become an historic inn. Feik said there are several volunteer groups working to preserve the city's history: The Monrovia Historic Preservation Group, Monrovia Historical Society and Monrovia Historic Museum Foundation.
- Brad Haugaard
