News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

School Board to Consider Hiring Corsca Group to Find New Superintendent


The Monrovia School Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday (agenda here) to consider hiring The Cosca Group of Costa Mesa for up to $21,500 to find a new school superintendent. Details.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)