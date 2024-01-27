News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
School Board to Consider Hiring Corsca Group to Find New Superintendent
The Monrovia School Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday (agenda
here
) to consider hiring The Cosca Group of Costa Mesa for up to $21,500 to find a new school superintendent.
Details
.
- Brad Haugaard
1/27/2024
