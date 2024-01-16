School District to Hire Company to Help Find New Superintendent

This Thursday - 1 p.m. in the board room - the Monrovia School Board will interview four executive search firms to find one to help the district hire a new superintendent (details). This will be followed at 5 p.m. by board consideration of the companies. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
Didn't I say getting rid of the current Superintendent would be a waste of money? Buyout, Salary for the interim Supt and now more money to hire a search firm to look for a Supt than the money needed for the new contract for the Supt,ReplyDelete
lol minimum $25k to hire the search firm!ReplyDelete
District executives don’t have connections in the industry to find a good referral?
More funding being taken from the kids and our taxes.