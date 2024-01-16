News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

School District to Hire Company to Help Find New Superintendent


This Thursday - 1 p.m. in the board room - the Monrovia School Board will interview four executive search firms to find one to help the district hire a new superintendent (details). This will be followed at 5 p.m. by board consideration of the companies. Details

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

2 comments:

  1. AnonymousJanuary 16, 2024 at 7:13 PM

    Didn't I say getting rid of the current Superintendent would be a waste of money? Buyout, Salary for the interim Supt and now more money to hire a search firm to look for a Supt than the money needed for the new contract for the Supt,

    ReplyDelete
  2. AnonymousJanuary 16, 2024 at 7:25 PM

    lol minimum $25k to hire the search firm!

    District executives don’t have connections in the industry to find a good referral?

    More funding being taken from the kids and our taxes.

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)