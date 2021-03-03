Upcoming City-Sponsored Spring Activities in Monrovia

Hippity Hoppity Spring Photo-Op, March 27, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance at Library Park. Plus, photo opportunities, and arts and crafts throughout Old Town.
Spring Fitness Challenge Family Adventure. A six-week fitness challenge running from March 27 to May 1. Challenges: Backyard Yoga, Cardio Focus, Push Up Challenge, Sit Ups Challenge, Jumping Jacks Challenge, Family Hike. Registration is required and limited. Free for Monrovia families; $15 for non-Monrovia families.
Spring Stop & Hop Drive Thru EGG-stravaganza April 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drive through Recreation Park and receive a greeting from the Easter Bunny and festive items for an at-home egg hunt. Registration limited and required. Free for Monrovia families; $15 for non-Monrovia families. Registration closes on Friday, April, 2 or when filled.
Arbor Day Celebration. Monrovia will celebrate Arbor Day for an entire week with daily videos highlighting the importance of the trees found in Monrovia. Monrovia residents can register for an Arbor Day activity pack containing tree planting kit, arts and crafts supplies, Arbor Day button, reading materials on Arbor Day, and more. It will be delivered to homes the week of Arbor Day. Registration is required and limited. This program free and is open to Monrovia residents only.
Details and registration: https://is.gd/U3vX9S
- Brad Haugaard
