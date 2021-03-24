News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at La Adelita
Got dinner tonight at La Adelita, on the south side of Colorado about a half block east of Myrtle. Got the soft taco with carne asada plate for for $10.95, and an ice tea for $3. Very nice.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
3/24/2021
restaurants
