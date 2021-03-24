News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at La Adelita

Got dinner tonight at La Adelita, on the south side of Colorado about a half block east of Myrtle. Got the soft taco with carne asada plate for for $10.95, and an ice tea for $3. Very nice. 

- Brad Haugaard 
