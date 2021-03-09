Monrovian Charged With Using Illegal Methods to Gain College Admissions for Foreign Students

Monrovian Yi Chen, also known as “Brian Chen," 33, has been charged in a 21-count grand jury indictment, along with a San Gabriel man, with running "educational consulting" companies in Alhambra and Arcadia that guaranteed admission to US colleges to foreign students. Both men have pleaded not guilty. The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges that the company used fake or altered transcripts and hired people to impersonate the applicant to take standardized tests, such as the test of English as a Foreign Language. https://is.gd/cpJfVA
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment