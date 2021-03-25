Monrovia Police: Car Overturns on Myrtle; Very, Very Cautious Drunk Driver; Burglar Swipes 5-Gallon Buckets of Coins; Computer Theft From Peru

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 343 service events, resulting in 62 investigations.
Commercial Burglary
March 18 at 6:51 a.m., officers responded to an alarm activation at a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill. The owner of the business advised police that he viewed the live video footage of his business and saw a white Ford truck leave the property. Officers checked the location and saw the backdoor had been pried open. Several items were taken from the business. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft
March 18 at 8:23 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Lemon called police to report the catalytic converter had been stolen from the undercarriage of his vehicle sometime during the early morning hours. Investigation continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
March 18 at 10:38 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Maple called police to report that someone attempted to steal his vehicle by breaking the steering column. An officer responded and located evidence. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
March 18 at 10:45 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 400 block of W. Colorado. The victim reported her vehicle was stolen sometime during a two week period. The vehicle is a black, 2016 Dodge Durango. Investigation continuing.
Outside Assist – California Highway Patrol
March 18 at 11:39 a.m., CHP called Monrovia Police Department and advised that a traffic collision had occurred on the 210 Freeway at Myrtle, causing one of the vehicles to overturn. Three of the occupants of the overturned vehicle exited and ran across the 210 Freeway. The CHP requested assistance to set up containment of the area. Officers arrived and detained one of the subjects, who was later arrested by CHP. An extensive search for the other two subjects was made, but they were not located.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 11:47 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of E. Los Angeles regarding a couple arguing loudly in a back house. Officers arrived and spoke with both subjects. After a thorough investigation, it was determined the boyfriend was the aggressor and he battered his girlfriend. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 9:53 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle traveling at an extremely slow speed on the roadway at California and Evergreen. Officers responded to the area, located the vehicle and saw it was barely moving on the street. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was contacted. A DUI investigation was conducted, and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence. The passenger was arrested for being drunk in public.
Grand Theft
March 19 at 11:04 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Violet called police to report the catalytic converter was stolen from the undercarriage of his vehicle sometime during the early morning hours. Investigation continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 19 at 11:38 a.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of S. Fifth called to report a suspicious subject looking into vehicles. Officers arrived and detained the subject in question. During the investigation, it was learned that the subject had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrants and taken into custody.
Warrant / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
March 20 at 6:35 a.m., a business owner in the 800 block of W. Foothill called to report a suspicious subject on his property. He was at home monitoring his live video feed and saw the subject checking doors on the property. Officers arrived and located a subject matching the description a short distance away. Officers checked the property and there was no evidence of a crime. A computer check revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He also had drug paraphernalia in his possession. The subject was placed under arrest. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrived and took custody of the subject for the warrants.
Vehicle Burglary
March 20 at 10:37 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 900 block of W. Huntington. The victim parked her vehicle, leaving two backpacks inside. Sometime during the early morning hours, someone broke into the vehicle. Video footage shows the suspect smashing one of the vehicle windows, reaching into the vehicle, and leaving with the two backpacks. Investigation continuing.
Burglary
March 21 at 7:56 a.m., the owner of a business in the 400 block of W. Duarte called police to report a burglary. Two unknown subjects used a key to get into an office and they stole approximately $2,600 in coins. The owner has surveillance footage of the suspects. They loaded up 5 gallon buckets with the coins and carried them out on foot. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
March 21 at 11:51 a.m., a caller reported a subject at Station Square Park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle smoking a drug pipe. Officers arrived and located a female subject who was found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used for smoking methamphetamine and syringes that had previously been used to inject heroin. The subject was arrested.
Vandalism / Possession of Methamphetamine / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
March 21 at 12:56 p.m., an employee of a gas station in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle called police to report a female subject inside the store intentionally breaking things. Officers arrived and found the subject running toward Station Square Park. She was detained and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a glass pipe used to smoke it. She was found to be delusional and a danger to herself and others. She was taken to a nearby hospital for care. Charges will be filed against her through a verified complaint.
Battery
March 21 at 2:57 p.m., two men were reported fist fighting in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 400 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and found one of the subjects was bleeding from the nose, so paramedics responded. The subject was taken to a hospital for medical care. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft
March 21 at 8:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. A subject at the location tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise. When he was stopped by security, he agreed to pay. He was allowed to pay for the merchandise he had taken, and the officers stood by to keep the peace. No further action was required.
Violation of Court Order
March 21 at 10:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Greystone when a subject who had a restraining order prohibiting him from being at the location arrived and began throwing rocks at the residence. Officers arrived, located the subject and arrested him without incident.
Graffiti
March 22 at 8:41 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington when he saw fresh graffiti on the wall of the 210 Freeway underpass. The graffiti was spray painted with black paint. Athens was called to remove the graffiti. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 22 at 4:38 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Spanner called to report she was just punched in the face by her husband. Officers responded and, after further investigation, arrested the husband for domestic violence. An Emergency Restraining Order was issued.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
March 22 at 10:44 p.m., the owner of a business in the 300 block of W. Evergreen called police to report a suspicious subject sitting inside a silver SUV in his parking lot. The parking lot backs up to the Sierra Dodge commercial lot. Officers arrived and contacted a male subject. One of the officers conducted a drug evaluation on the subject and determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle revealed Slim Jims for entering locked vehicles and bear pepper spray. The suspect has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing any type of pepper spray. The suspect was arrested without incident.
Vehicle Burglary
March 23 at 8:35 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Linwood walked outside her home and discovered someone had burglarized her parked car sometime during the night and stole personal items. It is unknown how the suspects forced entry into the locked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud / Grand Theft
March 23 at 2:00 p.m., a resident in the 1800 block of Encino reported that she had been defrauded over the phone. When the suspect called her, she believed he worked for a legitimate computer virus repair company. She gave this person access to her computer remotely, as well as her bank account information. The suspect subsequently stole a large sum of money from her accounts. The suspect was traced to Peru, so the FBI was notified. This investigation is continuing.
Battery / Robbery Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 23 at 8:28 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista regarding three male subjects in their 20's starting a fight with a male and female. During the confrontation, the female got punched in the head. Officers arrived and interviewed all of the subjects. One of the three males that started the altercation was arrested for an outstanding robbery warrant out of Santa Paula Police Department. The suspect was also given a citation to appear in court on the battery charges. He was picked up by Santa Paula Detectives.
Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale – Suspect Arrested
March 24 at 11:30 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W. Huntington for a vehicle code violation. Further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of large quantities of methamphetamine for sale. The subject was arrested and taken into custody. Vehicle burglaries March 24 at 12:47 p.m. and at 13:13 p.m., two vehicle burglaries were reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut. Sometime during the night, both vehicles were broken into and miscellaneous items were taken from inside. The investigations are continuing.
Violation of Court Order
March 24 at 7:00 p.m., two subjects came into the police lobby and stated a subject was at their home that was had a court order restraining them from being at the location. The domestic violence court order was confirmed and officers responded to the residence and located the subject still inside the house. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
