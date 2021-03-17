News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

100-MPH Crash on Foothill Injures Motorcyclist

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 8:59 p.m., a motorcyclist was traveling approximately 100 MPH east in the 400 block of E. Foothill where the posted speed limit is 35 MPH. The motorcyclist attempted to pass a vehicle making a left turn from Foothill onto Grand Avenue. The motorcycle collided into the driver’s side of the vehicle, which ejected the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital by Monrovia Paramedics, and is in stable condition. The Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) from Arcadia Police Department responded to assist with the investigation. DUI was not a factor in this collision.

Source: Monrovia Police press release

