Police to Monitor Suspicious Bags of Meat; City Looking for Public Works Director

~ "Over the past several months, residents on Norumbega Drive repeatedly found bags of chicken, which some believe to be poisonous. At this time, the Monrovia Police Department will continue to look into these reports. Those who have seen any suspicious activities related to bags of food left on properties are encouraged to contact Sgt. Donchig at 256-8020 or Officer Vanderburg at 256-8036."
~ The City of Monrovia is looking for a Director of Public Works who is "a mentor and a team builder who prioritizes people and enhances the needs of the team." Pay, by the way, is $158,862 to $212,890. https://is.gd/JHD70C
- Brad Haugaard
