Monrovia Plans to Promote Bicycle Riding

As part of the GoMonrovia transportation program, the city is planning to promote bicycle riding in Monrovia with "a 'Ride-to-Own' bicycle pilot program, which includes dedicated bike programs for residents, commuters, restaurants for delivery services, bike shops (rentals/repairs), as well as a digital platform and a budget for infrastructure updates and marketing."
The program is designed to "alleviate safety and financial barriers to owning and riding bikes in Monrovia."
Also, the city is working to get the Monrovia Transit vehicles (for handicapped individuals) onto the Lyft app so people can order a ride just as Lyft riders do.
The matter will be reported on at the next City Council meeting: https://is.gd/SUPuXX
Source: https://is.gd/B5BBjI
- Brad Haugaard
