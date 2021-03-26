News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Hybrid Schedule for Monrovia Secondary Schools


 The Monrovia School Board has approved the hybrid schedule for secondary schools, with a proposed start date of April 19. If you find the schedule doesn't work, your student can return to distance-only instruction at any time.

Students will be divided into Cohorts A, B, and C, following a three 90-minute block schedule. In-person instruction will take place two days a week for Cohorts A and B, with the remainder of the days completed in distance learning.
  • Cohort A: In-person instruction Monday and Tuesday
  • Cohort B: In-person instruction Thursday and Friday
  • Cohort C: 100% Distance Learning
Details: https://is.gd/dfTY4n


- Brad Haugaard
