Hybrid Schedule for Monrovia Secondary Schools

The Monrovia School Board has approved the hybrid schedule for secondary schools, with a proposed start date of April 19. If you find the schedule doesn't work, your student can return to distance-only instruction at any time.Students will be divided into Cohorts A, B, and C, following a three 90-minute block schedule. In-person instruction will take place two days a week for Cohorts A and B, with the remainder of the days completed in distance learning.
- Cohort A: In-person instruction Monday and Tuesday
- Cohort B: In-person instruction Thursday and Friday
- Cohort C: 100% Distance Learning
- Brad Haugaard
