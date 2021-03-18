News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Weekly Monrovia Coronavirus Count: Only 7 New Cases; Unfortunately, 1 New Death

Coronavirus cases from LA Department of Public Health as of 8 p.m., 03/17/2021. Changes since 03/10/2021.

City of Monrovia: 3,105 cases (up 7), 71 deaths up 1
Unincorporated Monrovia: 365 cases (up 2), 1 deaths (unchanged)

Fewer than half the number of new cases as last week. 16 down to 7. 

- Brad Haugaard
