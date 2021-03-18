News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Weekly Monrovia Coronavirus Count: Only 7 New Cases; Unfortunately, 1 New Death
Coronavirus cases from
LA Department of Public Health
as of 8 p.m., 03/17/2021. Changes since 03/10/2021.
City of Monrovia:
3,105 cases (up 7), 71 deaths up 1
Unincorporated Monrovia:
365 cases (up 2), 1 deaths (unchanged)
Fewer than half the number of new cases as last week. 16 down to 7.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/18/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment