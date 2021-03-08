Micken Is a Sweetie Ready for a Second Chance

Four-year-old Micken came to the shelter with eleven other cats as part of a hoarding case, and he’s looking for his second chance! Micken is a sweetie who loves being next to his foster parent or on their lap. He even likes belly rubs and being combed! He may need a little time to get to know you, but once he does, he’s an affectionate kitty who will bring a lot of warmth to your life.
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment