Public Works Director Sean Sullivan Accepts Job in Big Bear

“This was a decision that was not made lightly. Simply put, I love Monrovia and will always remember the team and the community,” said Sullivan. “Throughout the past five years, I have worked alongside amazing people and I could not be more proud of the work and contributions of everyone on the Monrovia team. This is truly a bittersweet moment, but I am excited at the opportunity to begin the next chapter of my family’s adventure.”
As the Public Works Director, Sullivan led the largest public works project in the City’s history. Known as Monrovia Renewal, this multi-year infrastructure improvement initiative was designed to prioritize repairs and restore the City’s aging infrastructure that was plagued by a backlog of deferred maintenance. This $55.2 million project aim to upgrade and repair water and sewer pipelines, water facilities, streets, sidewalks, curbs, and gutters. After the Bobcat Fire, Sullivan coordinated post-fire mitigation efforts, including k-rail installation and debris removal after a major rainstorm.
“It has been an honor working with Sean,” said Dylan Feik, Monrovia City Manager. “His passion to serve the Monrovia community inspired many, including myself. His family has deep ties in the Big Bear Lake community and the opportunity to continue his career there has special meaning for him. I, along with the entire team at the City of Monrovia, wish nothing but the best for Sean and his family.”
Sullivan joined the City in 2015 and held titles of Public Works Director and Public Works Manager. His last day with the City will be April 1, 2021. The City will be conducting a recruitment for the next Public Works Director in the coming weeks.
Source: City of Monrovia press release
- Brad Haugaard
