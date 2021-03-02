Max, Retired Bomb-Sniffer Dog, Looking for Happy Home

Eleven-year-old Max has had an interesting life so far – he actually used to be a bomb-sniffing dog! But he’s retired now, and just looking for a happy home to call his own. Max is great with people of all ages, good with other dogs, and potty-trained. All he needs now is a comfy couch and a loving person to curl up with!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
