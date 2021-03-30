News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Second Homicide on Los Angeles Avenue in Two Months

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives responded to the 100 block of Los Angeles Ave., in the city of Monrovia on Monday to assist Monrovia Police Department personnel investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of an adult male.

At approximately 5:25 PM, Monrovia Police responded to the 100 blk. Los Angeles Ave., Monrovia, regarding a shots heard call. When they arrived, they found a male Black adult suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper and lower torso.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no known motive or suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

Source: LA County Sheriff's Department: http://nixle.us/CMKAG

Note: There was another homicide on Los Angeles Avenue in February. https://is.gd/3IXNQG

