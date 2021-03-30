Second Homicide on Los Angeles Avenue in Two Months

At approximately 5:25 PM, Monrovia Police responded to the 100 blk. Los Angeles Ave., Monrovia, regarding a shots heard call. When they arrived, they found a male Black adult suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper and lower torso.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no known motive or suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
Source: LA County Sheriff's Department: http://nixle.us/CMKAG
Note: There was another homicide on Los Angeles Avenue in February. https://is.gd/3IXNQG
- Brad Haugaard
