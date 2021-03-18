Invitation to Betty Sandford Virtual Memorial

By Ulises Gutierrez
Betty was born June 18, 1927 in Monrovia and lived there for more than 90 years. Like her parents, Jack and Marian Zelkowitz, and her husband Jules Sandford, she loved this community and spent a lifetime helping make Monrovia a better place to live, work and raise a family.
She was an activist who saw wrongs and took actions to right them. Betty took on monumental projects and provided the leadership and resources, both human and financial, to guarantee success. Her determination and organizational skills made her community better and improved the lives of others, especially the youth and disadvantaged.
Betty Sandford’s legacy is evident throughout Monrovia and places far beyond. The world is a better place and we are more considerate people because of her. She and Jules were respected and loved - role models who are sorely missed and will not be forgotten.\
- Brad Haugaard
