Dinner at Cafe X20

Dinner at Cafe X20, on the north side of Foothill a bit east of Alta Vista. Got the Chicken Schawerma Wrap with a side of baba ghanouj (smooshed up egg plant) for $12 and a beer for $3 (half off today because it’s Thursday)  Very good!

- Brad Haugaard 
