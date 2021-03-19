Passport Office Reopens April 19, Virtual and In-Person Classes

~ The Monrovia Community Center Passport Office, at 119 W. Palm Avenue, will reopen on Monday, April 19, for passport services by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 932-5598. Appointments are available on Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Agents vsm assist with new passport applications and answer questions about renewals and other passport questions.
~ Spring classes (virtual and a few in-person) will start on Monday, March 22. Classes include: Dance, Dog Obedience, Education, Exercise, Yoga/Qigong, Community Events, Special Event, Youth Classes, Educational, Exercise, Golf, Martial Arts, Soccer, Youth Programs, Junior Resercher Academy, Youth Sports. https://is.gd/9gaMks
- Brad Haugaard
