Passport Office Reopens April 19, Virtual and In-Person Classes

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports: 

~ The Monrovia Community Center Passport Office, at 119 W. Palm Avenue, will reopen on Monday, April 19, for passport services by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 932-5598. Appointments are available on Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Agents vsm assist with new passport applications and answer questions about renewals and other passport questions.

~  Spring classes (virtual and a few in-person) will start on Monday, March 22. Classes include:  Dance, Dog Obedience, Education, Exercise, Yoga/Qigong, Community  Events, Special Event, Youth Classes, Educational, Exercise, Golf,  Martial Arts, Soccer, Youth Programs, Junior Resercher Academy, Youth  Sports. https://is.gd/9gaMks

Brad Haugaard

