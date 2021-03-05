School Board to Consider: Recruiting Company for New Superintendent; Popular Singing Course; Naming Wellness Center after Susan Hirsch

~ Hiring Leadership Associates, of Santa Barbara, a company that specializes in executive recruiting for educational organizations, to help the district find a new superintendent to replace retiring Katherine Thorossian. If approved, the district would pay the company $25,000. https://is.gd/13OwCI
~ Creating a new high school course called Popular Singing. https://is.gd/Aq1LfQ
~ Renaming the Wellness Center at Monrovia High School after former administrator Susan Hirsch.
- Brad Haugaard
