School Board to Consider: Recruiting Company for New Superintendent; Popular Singing Course; Naming Wellness Center after Susan Hirsch

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/fb8r9X) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~ Hiring Leadership Associates, of Santa Barbara, a company that specializes in executive recruiting for educational organizations, to help the district find a new superintendent to replace retiring Katherine Thorossian. If approved, the district would pay the company $25,000. https://is.gd/13OwCI

~ Creating a new high school course called Popular Singing. https://is.gd/Aq1LfQ

~ Renaming the Wellness Center at Monrovia High School after former administrator Susan Hirsch.

- Brad Haugaard

