New City Entry Sign Planned for Huntington at Fifth; MOTAB Board; Promoting Bicycle Riding

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/SUPuXX) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Consider a new city entry sign at the west side of town at Huntington Drive and Fifth. It'll cost about $204,000, to be paid for from the Art in Public Places Fund, which was, in turn, funded by the builders of the Areum condo project. The sign will echo the "MONROVIA" sign at City Hall and have the leaves motif you can see at the eastbound freeway exit at Myrtle. https://is.gd/rUhy7q
~ Consider increasing the size of Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board from five to seven people. City staff is making no recommendation on what to do. https://is.gd/gXgKQU
~ Hear a report on a new program to encourage bicycle riding in the city. https://is.gd/B5BBjI
- Brad Haugaard
