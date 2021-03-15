Former Monrovian, NFL Coach Wayne Nunnely, to be Buried in Monrovia

Former Monrovian and noted football coach, Wayne Benjamin Nunnely, who died on February 16 of this year, will be buried in Live Oak Park on Duarte Road in a private service on March 26.
Nunnely grew up in Monrovia, played football at Monrovia High and at UNLV, then had a career coaching at UCLA, USC, UNLV, then with The New Orleans Saints, San Diego Chargers, and Denver Broncos. He was the first African American head coach on the West Coast.
Partial source: https://is.gd/4SASOa
- Brad Haugaard
