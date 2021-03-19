Disney May Film 'Cheaper By the Dozen' at Monrovia High; Hybrid Schedule

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/JyReRX) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ Renting parts of Monrovia High for the filming of a Disney movie called Cheaper By the Dozen, based on a 1950 biographical book about two parents, 12 kids, and - the New York Times said - "a life of cheerfully controlled chaos." It has been made into movies before. Filming starts March 30 and will last 12 days. The district will get $5,500 for set-up and break-down days, and $11,000 for each filming day. Sounds like about $121,000 total. https://is.gd/KVci4K
~ Approving the proposed Secondary Hybrid Instructional Model for all secondary schools. https://is.gd/Zi0mCt
- Brad Haugaard
