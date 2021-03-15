A Moment in Monrovia History: Eva C. Rehrman and Friend c. 1922
Eva C. Rehrman and friend c. 1922 looking east on W. Palm (now occupied by the Community Center) toward Myrtle Ave. with Woman's Clubhouse in background and Methodist Church (right). See full details
here. From the Rehrman family collection.
For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.
No comments:
Post a Comment