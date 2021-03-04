Monrovia Police: Drunk in Public; High and Hallucinating With an Axe; She Bites Him; Drunk Demands Money From Diners; He Batters Her; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 312 service events, resulting in 73 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto
February 25 at 4:57 p.m., the owner of a business in the 400 block of W. Maple reported his company vehicle was just discovered missing from their lot. No one had permission to take the vehicle. Officers searched the area for the vehicle, but could not locate it. It was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
February 25 at 5:19 p.m., several callers reported a traffic collision in the 500 block of E. Foothill. A motorist crashed into a parked vehicle and ended up on its side. Officers and paramedics responded to check if the driver was injured. The driver reported no injuries and a traffic collision investigation was conducted.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 25 at 9:22 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Evergreen and Myrtle. During the traffic stop, a computer check revealed the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The driver was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 25 at 11:02 p.m., an officer observed a subject having a difficult time walking in the 800 block of W. Huntington. He contacted the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 27 at 12:03 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Mayflower and Duarte, where a citizen was trying to detain a possible driver who had collided into two parked vehicles. Officers arrived and detained the driver, who was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
Theft From a Vehicle
February 27 at 1:15 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Crescent reported several items had been stolen from his unlocked vehicle sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 28 at 12:54 a.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported a drunk male subject was attempting to enter after closing hours. Officers arrived and determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Theft From a Vehicle / Fraud
February 28 at 2:03 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 800 block of W. Hillcrest regarding a theft of items from a vehicle overnight. The victim also reported that his stolen credit cards had already been used in other cities in the area. This investigation is continuing.
Overdose / Mental Evaluation
February 28 at 10:54 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Wildrose called to report her son was possibly on drugs and was yelling in front of the residence. Officers arrived and saw the subject was armed with an axe. The subject appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was hallucinating. Officers were able to talk him into putting the weapon down. Paramedics responded and the subject was transported to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
Grand Theft Auto
March 1 at 6:42 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of S. Fifth walked outside his home and discovered his vehicle had been stolen sometime during the night. Officers searched the area for the vehicle, but did not locate it. The vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 1 at 10:15 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Duarte called to report that two suspects broke into his vehicle and took a duffel bag. The suspects were last seen running north toward the Gold Line. Officers arrived and found an additional victim that had her purse stolen. The officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
March 1 at 10:17 p.m., a robbery was reported outside a restaurant near the intersection of Myrtle and Olive. The two victims were eating at the restaurant when they were approached by the male suspect, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The suspect started threatening the victims by raising his fist and demanded money from them. The victims ran from the suspect and he chased after them. They made it to their vehicle and locked the doors as the suspect was punching the door window. The suspect was last seen by the victims walking north on Myrtle. Officers responded and located the suspect still in the area. The suspect was positively identified by the victims and was found to be heavily intoxicated. He was arrested for robbery and was taken into custody.
Domestic Violence / Vandalism
March 2 at 12:48 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. California regarding a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, they spoke to a male subject. He said he was bitten and scratched by his girlfriend. She had left the area before officers arrived. The victim had visible bite marks on his arm and his vehicle had been vandalized. Officers were unable to locate the girlfriend. A domestic violence wanted persons warrant was issued for the girlfriend.
Commercial Burglary – Suspect Arrested
March 2 at 5:59 a.m., a motorist was driving home when he witnessed a suspect smash a window at a closed restaurant in the 900 block of W. Huntington, and he called the police. Officers responded and found the suspect in the lobby of the restaurant. The suspect was arrested for burglary and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto / Stolen Vehicle Recovered
March 2 at 10:29 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 700 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and made aware that someone may have seen the vehicle near Mayflower and Jeffries. They searched the area and located the vehicle in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower in Arcadia. The vehicle was then removed from the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
March 2 at 2:38 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 500 block of W. Colorado. The victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen from her Honda CRV while it was parked in front of her residence. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
March 2 at 11:57 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of E. Olive regarding a domestic dispute. The female subject reported she was battered by her boyfriend, who ran out of the house as she was calling the police. Officers arrived and located the boyfriend in the rear alley. The victim told officers her boyfriend started throwing items inside the house and took her phone to prevent her from calling the police. The argument escalated and the boyfriend grabbed her by the face, causing injury. The suspect was arrested for domestic violence and was taken into custody. While searching the suspect in the jail, officers discovered a controlled substance in his shoe, which was added to his charges.
Commercial Burglary
March 3 at 1:31 a.m., officers responded to an alarm activation at a business in the 500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers saw the front glass door and interior jewelry cases had been smashed. No suspects were found in the area. Officers reviewed the video and saw that three suspects wearing hoodies used crowbars to gain entry and smash the jewelry display cases. They took an unknown amount of jewelry and fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 3 at 8:23 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation at the intersection of Huntington and Monterey. A computer check revealed the driver also had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested for the warrant.
Grand Theft
March 3 at 5:35 p.m., a grand theft incident that occurred on March 2 was reported at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Three suspect entered the business and stole a large amount of merchandise from the location. This investigation is continuing.
