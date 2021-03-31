School District Wants Your Thoughts for Its Search for New Superintendent

The Monrovia school district wants your help in selecting the district's next superintendent, so it is providing an anonymous online survey to receive input from students, staff, parents, and the MUSD community about the personal and professional qualities you would like to see in the next Superintendent. These surveys will remain open until April 2 at 4 p.m.
English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6QRC9SS
Spanish: https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/6W8KNSX
Mandarin: https://zh.surveymonkey.com/r/CCYBCHG
More information about the search for the next superintendent on the district website: https://is.gd/RhqH2e
- Brad Haugaard
