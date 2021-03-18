Monrovia Police: Social Security Scam; Stolen Scooter; Driver Accidentally Runs Over Woman's Arm; Bicycle Chase; Suspect Bathes in Camper; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 307 service events, resulting in 60 investigations.
Grand Theft
March 11 at 9:12 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Olive called to report the catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle sometime during the night. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
March 11 at 7:18 p.m., a resident arrived home in the 200 block of N. Grand and noticed their mailbox and a package had been taken from their property. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The mailbox was found near the intersection of Canyon and Wildrose. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 7:20 p.m., a caller reported a driver swerving in and out of traffic in the area of Myrtle and Pomona. Officers in the area located the vehicle and stopped it for a vehicle code violation. An investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
March 12 at 2:19 a.m., the owner of a business in the 400 block of E. Huntington called to report his security cameras had just recorded someone inside his closed business. Officers arrived, but the suspect had already fled the building. An interior search revealed the suspect broke a window to gain entry. Once inside, the suspect took several pieces of high dollar audio and video equipment. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
March 12 at 3:40 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Pomona called police to report a subject on his property. The subject had previously been served a no-trespass authorization. Officers arrived and contacted the suspect, who refused to leave. The resident made a private person’s arrest. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Phone Scam
March 12 at 8:46 a.m., a local resident called police and inquired about a phone call she received. A caller (scammer) stated they were from the Social Security Administration and told the resident that several bank accounts had been opened in her name. The scammer said a police officer found a stolen vehicle with drugs, blood, and credit cards in her name, and as a result, a warrant was issued for her. In order to clear her name, she needed to purchase six $500.00 cash cards and provide the account numbers to the caller. The reporting party purchased $1,900.00 worth of cash cards, but wisely decided to call the police prior to providing the account numbers to the caller. She was informed of the scam and did not call the scammer back. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 12 at 6:26 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Foothill and Primrose regarding a female subject who appeared to be passed out behind the wheel. An investigation revealed the adult female suspect was under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs. The driver was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a blood test, before being held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
March 12 at 6:38 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 1200 block of Alta Vista. The victim called to report a scooter he rented had been stolen from the location. Officers checked the area, but the scooter was not located. A report was taken and this investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 12 at 8:25 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of W. Duarte regarding a domestic dispute. Officers interviewed the involved parties and found there were no injuries. Both parties provided conflicting statements. The investigation revealed the female was the aggressor and she was arrested.
Drug Activity / Warrants – Suspects Arrested
March 13 at 3:50 a.m., officers patrolling the 300 block of N. Myrtle noticed a suspicious vehicle loitering in the area. Further investigation revealed the vehicle license plate returned to a different vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated and three suspects were detained. The vehicle contained controlled substances and property that appeared to belong to other vehicles. Two of the suspects were found to have warrants for their arrest. The two suspects were arrested for the warrants. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 13 at 11:29 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth called to report her vehicle had been broken into sometime during the night. She locked the doors and made sure the windows were rolled up. She left a travel bag containing a computer and wallet inside the vehicle. She returned to her vehicle in the morning and noticed her travel bag was missing. There were no signs of forced entry. This investigation is continuing.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
March 15 at 3:42 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Linwood regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a male and female subject at the location and discovered the male was recently arrested for domestic violence against the female. Further investigation revealed there was an active domestic violence restraining order preventing him from being near her. The male subject was arrested for violating the restraining order.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
March 15 at 7:12 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Palm walked outside his home and discovered someone had collided into his parked vehicle. His vehicle had been parked on the street in front of his house, and he believes it happened sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 15 at 1:12 p.m., a traffic accident was reported at a parking lot in the 500 block of W. Duarte. A motorist had just driven over a woman's arm in the parking lot. The woman had apparently fainted next to the passenger side of a parked vehicle. The driver of the vehicle didn't know she was lying on the ground as he backed up. When the driver felt he hit something, he stopped and found the woman, then rendered aid. Paramedics responded to provide additional aid. The arm injury was not life threatening.
Theft / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 15 at 4:34 p.m., a caller reported a male subject chasing another male subject on a bicycle in the 100 block of N. May. Officers responded and detained both subjects. An investigation revealed the subject on the bike had just stolen it and the owner of the bike was chasing him. The bike was returned to the owner, but he did not desire to prosecute the suspect. The suspect was also found to have a felony warrant for his arrest for a previous fraud crime. He was arrested for the warrant.
Mail Theft
March 16 at 12:31 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of S. Ivy walked outside her home and discovered someone had broken into her locked mailbox and took her mail. Her neighbor's mailbox also had the lock broken. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 16 at 4:20 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Mayflower reported that someone had forced entry into his camper, which was parked at his home. The suspect bathed inside the camper, then stole personal items belonging to the victim. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 16 at 8:59 p.m., a motorcyclist was traveling approximately 100 miles per hour east in the 400 block of E. Foothill, where the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour. The motorcyclist attempted to pass a vehicle making a left turn from Foothill onto Grand Avenue. The motorcycle collided into the driver’s side of the vehicle, which ejected the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital by Monrovia Paramedics and is in stable condition. The Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) from Arcadia Police Department responded to assist with the investigation. DUI was not a factor in this collision.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 17 at 9:59 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of S. Peck regarding a vehicle collision. A vehicle rear ended another vehicle, and one of the driver’s complained of pain. Paramedics responded to treat the injured party, and the driver at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft Auto
March 17 at 12:13 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 700 block of W. Huntington. The victim last saw her van around 3:15 a.m. that morning. When she returned at 11:30 a.m., her vehicle was gone. Surveillance footage shows the vehicle was stolen at approximately 3:30 a.m. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system and the investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 17 at 1:27 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Central and Myrtle regarding a vehicle collision. A tow truck began having mechanical issues that caused him to hit two other stopped vehicles. Two of the driver’s complained of pain and were treated by paramedics.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 17 at 2:05 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Foothill and California regarding a traffic collision. One of the vehicles stopped for a pedestrian crossing in the crosswalk. Another vehicle was not able to stop in time and hit the first vehicle. One of the driver’s complained of pain to her chest and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No comments:
Post a Comment