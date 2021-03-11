Monrovia Police: Robbery With Scissors; Pistol Persuades Intruder to Leave; Motorcyclist Causes Car's Airbags to Go Off; Angry Roommate Bites Live Electrical Cord; and More

Robbery – Suspect Arrested
March 5 at 10:30 a.m., an employee of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a female adult that entered the store, concealed items, and left without paying. As she left, she was approached by an employee. The female suspect produced a pair of scissors and held them above her head as though she was going to stab the employee. Fearing for her safety, the employee moved away and allowed the suspect to leave. Officers arrived and detained the suspect a short distance away. She was positively identified by the witness and arrested for robbery.
Weapons Offense – One Suspect Arrested
March 5 at 9:22 p.m., officers observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the 200 block of Los Angeles. They initiated a traffic stop, but both occupants exited the vehicle and ran. A containment was set up of the area, and one of the suspects was detained. Two firearms were recovered by officers that appeared to have been thrown by the suspects as they ran. The suspect that was detained was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary / False Imprisonment – Suspect Arrested
March 6 at 7:46 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Linwood called police to report a male suspect that just kicked in his front door and entered his home. The suspect was holding a metal object. The resident, fearing for his safety, attempted to exit the home. The suspect told the resident he was not allowed to leave. The suspect said he was looking for his sister, and he proceeded to look in each bedroom and closet. Shortly after, the suspect exited the home without harming the resident. Police received a second call from a neighbor, as the male suspect attempted to break into his home. The homeowner pointed a handgun at the suspect and told him to get off his property. The suspect complied. Officers set up a containment in the area and saw the suspect on the roof of a nearby home. The suspect ran and a short distance, but was detained by officers. A thorough investigation was conducted and the suspect was arrested.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 6 at 10:03 a.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Duarte and Mayflower between a vehicle and a motorcycle. Officers arrived and checked on the well being of the involved parties. The driver of the vehicle complained of pain. The motorcyclist had visible injuries and was treated at the scene. Video footage of the traffic collision was obtained that showed the motorcyclist traveling westbound on Duarte at a high rate of speed. The motorcyclist lost control and fell off the motorcycle. The motorcycle slid into a vehicle that was waiting to make a left turn onto Duarte, causing the vehicle airbags to deploy. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 7 at 5:22 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of S. Magnolia regarding a family disturbance. During the investigation, officers learned that two roommates were involved in a domestic dispute, when one bit the other on the arm, and then bit an electrical cord that was plugged in, causing an injury to his mouth. The primary aggressor was arrested and taken into custody after being medically evaluated.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
March 7 at 9:16 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a subject who appeared to be passed out. The officer stopped to check on the well being of the subject. As he approached, he discovered a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia resting next to the subject. The subject woke up and said he was okay. He was arrested and released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
March 7 at 11:17 a.m., a caller reported a female subject lying on the sidewalk in the 500 block of W. Foothill, screaming to herself. Officers arrived and located the subject. She began screaming at the officers and stood up. She proceeded to walk away from the officers and into the street. There were several cars traveling in the roadway, which put her safety at risk. Officers determined the subject was a danger to herself. She was detained and transported to a local hospital for mental evaluation.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 7 at 11:25 a.m., a male adult subject was reported stumbling in the 100 block of W. Foothill and appeared intoxicated. Officers arrived and saw the subject had fallen on the sidewalk and was crawling on his hands and knees. The subject was heavily intoxicated and could not care for his own safety. He was arrested for being drunk in public and held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 8 at 9:01 a.m., a traffic collision involving injuries was reported at the intersection of California and Central. Officers arrived and found both drivers had non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics responded and transported both drivers to a nearby hospital for care. The party found at fault will be issued a citation.
Attempt Burglary
March 9 at 3:53 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm activation at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Upon arrival, officers discovered the front window had been smashed. The front, roll-up, security screen was still intact and no suspects gained entry. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 9 at 11:27 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Mountain and Huntington after two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes. One of the drivers complained of pain and was treated by paramedics. He was later transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 9 at 1:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Huntington and Highway Esplanade regarding a collision between two vehicles. An investigation revealed that one of the drivers had failed to stop at a red light. The other driver complained of pain to his head and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
March 9 at 4:32 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Violet and Lime. The victim called police to report his vehicle had been hit at the intersection by another vehicle when the driver ran the stop sign. The suspect vehicle refused to stop and left the area. Officers arrived, but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 10 at 8:40 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 300 block of S. Violet. The victim reported his vehicle was broken into sometime during the night. Officers arrived and concluded the only items stolen were the vehicle registration and manual. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
March 10 at 9:56 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported at a parking lot in the 900 block of W. Huntington. The suspect vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot and then drove away. Officers arrived, but the suspect vehicle had fled the area already and was not located. This investigation is continuing.
