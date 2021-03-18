News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Dinner at Cafe Mundial
Dinner at Cafe Mundial, on the east side of Myrtle a bit north of Colorado. Got the Seared Ahi for $24 and a beer for $6. The ahi was pretty large and seared nicely on the outside and pretty red inside. Very good.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/18/2021
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment