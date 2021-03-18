News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Cafe Mundial


Dinner at Cafe Mundial, on the east side of Myrtle a bit north of Colorado. Got the Seared Ahi for $24 and a beer for $6.  The ahi was pretty large and seared nicely on the outside and pretty red inside. Very good. 

- Brad Haugaard 
