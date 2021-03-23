Peppa Warms Up Quickly With a Cheek Scratch

Peppa is ten years old and loves affection! She was given a plastic spring toy recently and rubbed it with her chin, but she was much more interested in being petted. This sweet kitty wants to get to know you first, but she warms up to people very quickly when cheek scratches are involved. She loves being pet so much, she’ll even drool when she’s truly content! Peppa would make a great lap cat or couch buddy in a calm home. This lovebug even does well with other cats and small dogs.
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every day at 5:00 p.m. for the following day.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
