Dinner from Cafe Mundial


Celebrated the end of 2020 with dinner from Cafe Mundial, on the east side of Myrtle half a block north of Colorado. Got the Salmon Filet for $22 with a side Caesar Salad for $5.  It was a good finish to a bad year. 

- Brad Haugaard 
