Dinner from Cafe Mundial
Celebrated the end of 2020 with dinner from Cafe Mundial, on the east side of Myrtle half a block north of Colorado. Got the Salmon Filet for $22 with a side Caesar Salad for $5. It was a good finish to a bad year.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/31/2020
Labels:
restaurants
