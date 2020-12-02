First Presbyterian Collecting Food to Give for Christmas

First Presbyterian Church of Monrovia (Myrtle and Foothill) is collecting donations of food and other items for Christmas. Donations can be brought to the Sunday "Prayer on the Pavement" service or to the church office, which will be open on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Suggested donations, but any non perishable items or monetary gifts are welcome: Stuffing, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, jam/jelly, cereal, canned soup and stews, applesauce, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, canned fruit, boxed mashed potatoes, canned yams, marshmallows, boxed Jell-o, baking mixes (Bisquick, cakes, cookies, brownies), grocery store gift cards, retail store cards.
