Lunch from Jimmy John’s
Got lunch yesterday at Jimmy John’s, in the Huntington Oaks Shopping Center. Got the Beach Club (turkey, provolone and avocado) on wheat bread (also comes on French bread). $12. Very nice!
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/24/2020
Labels:
restaurants
