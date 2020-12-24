News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch from Jimmy John’s


Got lunch yesterday at Jimmy John’s, in the Huntington Oaks Shopping Center. Got the Beach Club (turkey, provolone and avocado) on wheat bread (also comes on French bread).  $12. Very nice!

- Brad Haugaard 
