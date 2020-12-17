Mary Ann Lutz Takes Begins Her Service on Citrus College Board

Lutz has served in a variety of government positions, most recently as government liaison/policy advisor to U.S. Rep. Grace F. Napolitano. She also spent six years as the mayor of Monrovia, after being elected in 2009 and reelected in 2011 and 2013; and six years as a member of the Monrovia City Council.
"I am so grateful for this opportunity to serve on Citrus College’s board of trustees," Lutz said. "This board has always worked together to achieve the common goal of increasing student success, and I am looking forward to contributing to this effort. I hope to build upon Mrs. Montgomery’s legacy and will ensure that the district thrives despite the challenging times in which we now live."
