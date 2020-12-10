News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Attempted Murder; Mail Thefts; Burglaries; Etc.
Fraud
December 3 at 11:26 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Lime called police to report a fraud incident. The resident had discovered someone had been ordering items using her Amazon account without her permission. An investigation revealed the account was linked to her credit card. She said some of the items had already shipped. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
December 3 at 3:59 p.m., a resident in the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue walked outside his home to go to work and discovered someone had forced entry into his vehicle and attempted to tamper with the ignition. The suspect was unsuccessful in taking the vehicle and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
December 4 at 3:06 a.m., an officer was on patrol near the intersection of Norumbega and Valmont when he discovered mail scattered in the street. More mail was found scattered from numerous residences on Norumbega. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
December 4 at 9:49 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Cypress discovered someone had rummaged through his locked storage box behind his house, which is off an alley. The suspect took miscellaneous car parts and then fled. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Tampering
December 4 at 10:02 a.m., management of an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Pomona discovered someone had opened packages and mail belonging to several different tenants, then left the packages in the lobby of the complex. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
December 4 at 10:26 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of S. Myrtle called police to report that someone had broken into his neighbor’s storage container. The container had been rummaged through. The owner of the storage container was notified and was responding from out of town. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
December 4 at 11:41 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Norumbega discovered checks she had mailed through the U.S. Post Office had not arrived at their destination. Investigation revealed they had been taken and cashed by someone other than the recipient. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Hit & Run Traffic Collision
December 4 at 3:41 p.m., a motorist called police to report being hit by another driver who collided into the back of her vehicle at the intersection of Monterey and Parker. The driver fled the scene without stopping. Officers arrived and checked the area, but did not locate the suspect vehicle. The victim was not injured. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
December 5 at 9:43 a.m., an officer stopped a motorist in the 1400 block of S. Myrtle for a driving violation. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 5 at 11:12 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. Both drivers complained of pain so paramedics also responded to the scene. The driver who was found to be at fault was issued a citation.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
December 5 at 1:29 p.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another at the intersection of California and Walnut. The caller reported no one was injured. Officers arrived and facilitated an exchange of information only.
Shots Fired
December 5 at 9:47 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of W. Duarte. No one was injured. Evidence of the shooting was recovered at the scene. Detectives arrived on scene and took over the investigation. The investigation is continuing.
Attempt Murder
December 5 at 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding a call of shots heard in the area. Moments later, dispatch received a call indicating two adult males had sustained gunshot wounds while driving in the 400 block of W. Huntington. They immediately drove home and called the police. Officers and paramedics responded and treated the victims. They were transported to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
December 6 at 8:03 p.m., an officer patrolling the 300 block of W. Duarte observed a bicycle riding without a front light in violation of the vehicle code. The officer stopped the rider, and an investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. The rider was arrested and issued a citation.
Burglary
December 7 at 7:16 a.m., an employee of a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington arrived to work and noticed the front glass window was broken. Officers arrived and contacted the property owner. During the investigation, it was learned that the glass window was broken and the suspects removed the cash register. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 7 at 11:26 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area around Station Square and saw a subject on a bicycle fail to stop at a red light traffic signal. The officer stopped the bicyclist. An investigation revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant.
Vehicle Burglary
On December 9 at 4:14 a.m., a possible vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of E. Pomona. The victim called police to report that the alarm was going off on his vehicle. Officers arrived and saw that someone had broken into the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 9 at 2:25 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 600 block of W. Huntington. During the investigation, the officer was able to obtain evidence possibly identifying the suspect. The next day, the officer drove to a residence in search of the vehicle used in the crime and located it in a rear parking lot of an apartment complex. The victim's property could be seen inside the vehicle. The officer had the vehicle towed to the police station, and after a search warrant was obtained, various items taken from the victim were recovered. This investigation is continuing.
Medical Assist
December 9 at 12:45 p.m., a female subject called police dispatch to report a male subject that was down and not breathing. An officer responded and, upon arrival, administered two doses of Narcan and the subject recovered. Paramedics arrived and treated the subject at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
Posted by Brad at 12/10/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment