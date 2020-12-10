News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner from Jake’s Roadhouse
Got a Family Barbecue Dinner for $55 from Jake’s Roadhouse, on the east side of Myrtle a bit north of Olive. We chose tri tip and ribs. It came with six sides and muffins. Very tasty. I especially liked the ribs.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/10/2020
Labels:
restaurants
