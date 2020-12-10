News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner from Jake’s Roadhouse


Got a Family Barbecue Dinner for $55 from Jake’s Roadhouse, on the east side of Myrtle a bit north of Olive. We chose tri tip and ribs. It came with six sides and muffins. Very tasty. I especially liked the ribs. 

- Brad Haugaard 
