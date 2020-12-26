Rain Possible, Sand Bags Available for Residents Below Burned Hillsides

City Manager Dylan Feik reports that because of possible rain Sunday and Monday (up to 3/4-inches in the foothills), the LA County Department of Public Works has issued a Phase I Mud and Debris Forecast for the Ridgeside Drive and Oakglade Drive area of Monrovia. This means "the possibility of minor to moderate flooding and mudflow/sediment deposition on these streets and below burned hillsides."
If you reside in these areas, please travel with caution. If you don't, please avoid the area.
If you need gravel and bags, they are available at Recreation Park (620 S Shamrock) in the parking lot off of East Olive Avenue, near the skate park and Barney Glen Baseball Field. Bring your own shovel and eye protection and just take what you need.
- Brad Haugaard
