Covid Makes Monrovia Suspend Most Parking Enforcement; Possible Power Outage in Northwest Monrovia

~ That because the LA County Department of Public Health says Intensive Care Unit capacity has fallen below 15 percent, "effective immediately, the City will suspend parking enforcement activities except for illegal parking considered a hazard or danger to the public such as blocking a fire hydrant, parking in a red zone, or parking in a designated ADA stall. Please continue to be mindful of your street sweeping and trash pick-up schedules, as those services will continue."
~ SoCal Edison (SCE) may shut off power in part of Monrovia because of Santa Ana winds predicted through tomorrow evening, which may constitute a fire danger. The area that MAY be affected is roughly north of Foothill from the Arcadia border east to Mayflower.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment