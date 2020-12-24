LA Sheriff's Department to Investigate Shooting Death on Duarte Road

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau will be investigating the shooting death of a man Wednesday night in the 400 block of West Duarte Road, according to a Monrovia Police Department press release. Monrovia Police urge anyone with information the shooting death to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323 890-5500 or the Monrovia Police Department Detective Bureau at 626 256-8041.
The press release adds that the victim of the shooting, which occurred at approximately 8:19 p.m., "was shot in the chest by unknown suspect(s). He was pronounced dead at the scene by Monrovia Fire Department."
CBS News, citing the LA Sheriff's Department, adds that the shooting occurred at Al’s Liquors, that the victim was inside the store and was shot in the upper torso. https://is.gd/PUYYDZ
- Brad Haugaard
