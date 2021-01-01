News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Happy 2021, Monrovia!
Image by
Jeff Jacobs
from
Pixabay
Happy New Year, Monrovia! And a cheery goodbye to 2020. I think we're all hoping and praying for better things in 2021.
May God bless us this new year, and may we bless God.
😊
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
1/01/2021
