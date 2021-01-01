News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Happy 2021, Monrovia!

Image by Jeff Jacobs from Pixabay

Happy New Year, Monrovia! And a cheery goodbye to 2020.  I think we're all hoping and praying for better things in 2021. 

May God bless us this new year, and may we bless God.

😊

- Brad Haugaard
