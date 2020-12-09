News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Police Arrest Suspect in Sunday Shooting

On Sunday, November 29, at 1:29 a.m. Monrovia Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting with a victim down in the 400 block of E, Maple Ave. Based on statements and evidence obtained at the scene by responding officers, Monrovia Police Department Detective Bureau immediately began working leads in an attempt to identify and locate the suspect. 

On the evening of Tuesday, December 8, Monrovia Police Department Detective Bureau personnel, with assistance from the L.A. IMPACT regional task force, located the suspect in the city of La Puente. The suspect was arrested without incident on a charge of attanpted murder and is currently being held in custody at the Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail. 

While an arrest has been made this incident is still considered to be under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Monrovia Police Department Detective Bureau Commander at (626) 256-8041. For general inquiries please contact the Watch Commander at (626) 256-8000.

Source: Monrovia Police press release 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)