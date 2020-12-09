Police Arrest Suspect in Sunday Shooting

On the evening of Tuesday, December 8, Monrovia Police Department Detective Bureau personnel, with assistance from the L.A. IMPACT regional task force, located the suspect in the city of La Puente. The suspect was arrested without incident on a charge of attanpted murder and is currently being held in custody at the Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail.
While an arrest has been made this incident is still considered to be under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Monrovia Police Department Detective Bureau Commander at (626) 256-8041. For general inquiries please contact the Watch Commander at (626) 256-8000.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment