Monrovia Police: Attempted Murder; Grandson Lights Bushes on Fire; Five Vehicles Stolen, Bicycles Too; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 323 service events, resulting in 45 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
November 25 at 7:08 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Walnut called to report her vehicle had been broken into sometime during the early morning hours. She walked out to her vehicle at approximately 6:30 a.m. and saw the front passenger window to her vehicle was shattered. She checked the interior of the vehicle and noticed some personal belongings were missing. Investigation continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
November 25 at 9:15 a.m., a passerby called police to report a traffic collision that occurred near the intersection of Duarte and Mayflower. An officer arrived and spoke with both drivers. No one was injured and they requested an exchange of information. The officer assisted the drivers with the exchange.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 25 at 1:47 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Foothill called to report an individual was sleeping on his property without his permission. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who showed obvious signs of intoxication. It was determined that the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
November 25 at 3:35 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called police to report two male subjects entered the establishment, grabbed a display rack of watches, and fled on foot. Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspects. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 27 at 7:05 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of E. Lemon walked outside her home and discovered her vehicle was gone. Someone took it without permission sometime during the night. The vehicle was entered into the Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
November 27 at 10:53 a.m., a driver reported she was involved in a minor collision in the private parking lot on the corner of Magnolia and Huntington. The other driver fled the area after the collision. Officers searched for the suspect, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Criminal Threats / Arson – Suspect Arrested
November 27 at 12:16 p.m., residents in the 500 block of E. Greystone reported their son/grandson was at the home kicking at the front door and demanding to be let in the house. The suspect had an active court order restraining him from going near the home. Officers responded, but the suspect was gone and could not be located. At 3:35 p.m., the residents called to report the suspect had returned and had lit one of their bushes on fire. He then yelled at them that he was going to return to kill everyone in the house. The residents ran outside and put the fire out with the garden hose, and then called the police. Officers responded and located the suspect nearby. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
November 27 at 1:39 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Parker walked outside her home and discovered someone had stolen her 2005, white, Chevrolet truck sometime after 8:00 p.m. the previous night. The vehicle was entered into the Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 27 at 2:33 p.m., the management of a grocery store in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject was inside their store yelling profanities at customers as he rode around on one of their electric shopping carts designed for disabled persons. Security for the store stopped the subject and detained him until officers arrived. Officers found the subject was heavily intoxicated. He was arrested and held for a sobering period. The store signed a no-trespass authorization against the subject as well.
Shoplifting
November 27 at 9:01 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that a shoplifting had just occurred. A male adult entered the store, selected merchandise, and left without paying. The subject had left prior to police being notified. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 28 at 12:13 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Duarte and Mayflower when he saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of the lane, blocking westbound traffic. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was completed and it was determined the driver was operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and held for and a sobering period.
Grand Theft of Bicycles
November 28 at 7:45 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut walked outside his home and discovered someone had taken several bicycles during the night that he had locked to the open bed of his truck. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 28 at 12:51 p.m., a caller reported seeing a motorist stopped in the middle of the street at Huntington and Magnolia, passed out at the wheel. Officers and paramedics responded and found the driver was heavily intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
November 28 at 10:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm activation at a business in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia. They arrived on scene and saw two subjects leaving the area. The subjects were contacted and questioned. Two additional officers checked the business and found no signs of a crime. During the interaction with the two subjects, one of them admitted to having drug paraphernalia in his possession. He was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Attempt Murder
November 29 at 1:29 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Maple called police to report shots heard in the area. Officers responded and located a victim, who sustained two gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Evidence of the shooting was recovered at the scene. Monrovia Police Department detectives arrived on scene and took over the investigation, which is ongoing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 29 at 11:07 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Duarte walked outside his home and discovered someone took his grey, 2000, Jeep Grand Cherokee. Officers searched for the vehicle, but could not locate it. The vehicle was entered into the Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
November 29 at 12:39 p.m., a motorist reported he just collided with another motorist at the intersection of Duarte and Tenth. Officers arrived and found no one was injured. Both drivers exchanged information.
Grand Theft Auto
November 29 at 12:54 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of S. Canyon discovered his 2002 GMC truck had been stolen sometime over the last two days from where it was parked on the street. Officers searched for the truck, but could not locate it. The vehicle was entered into the Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
November 29 at 2:15 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Walnut walked outside his home and discovered someone had attempted to steal his 2002, Chevrolet truck by punching the ignition. The suspect was not successful in taking the vehicle, and had fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 29 at 2:23 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Maple reported her boyfriend's vehicle had been stolen sometime earlier in the day. She advised that her boyfriend was in the hospital and they did not give anyone permission to take their car, a 2011, white, two-door Lexus. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
November 29 at 8:57 p.m., a petty theft was reported at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim was shopping at a store and had set her fanny pack, which contained her wallet, down inside the women's restroom and walked out without it. She was in the checkout line when she realized she had left her pack behind. She went back to the restroom, but her fanny pack and wallet were gone. Investigation continuing.
Petty Theft
November 30 at 9:26 p.m., employees of a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte Road reported that three male subjects in their 20's went inside and stole merchandise. The same subjects had stolen merchandise the previous night. Officers arrived and observed subjects matching the description. When the subjects saw the officers, they all took off running. The suspects could not be located. Investigation continuing.
