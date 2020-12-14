News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Friendly, Intelligent, Affectionate Dog Seeks Perfect Person
Three-year-old Solange was found injured under a freeway overpass, and our veterinarians suspected she may have been hit by a car. She underwent surgery to repair her fractured femur, and since then has healed wonderfully and blossomed into such a sweet dog! Now that Solange has recovered, she has so much energy and loves to play. She’ll even toss her toys up in the air and catch them! Solange is friendly, intelligent, and affectionate – all she needs now is her perfect person.
Solange is eligible for a 30-day adoption trial. Bring her home with all the supplies, get to know her, and at the end of 30 days, decide if you’d like to adopt. Email foster@pasadenahumane.org to get started with your 30-day adoption trial.
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
Posted by Brad at 12/14/2020
