News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Gunpoint Robbery of Customer at Gas Station; Woman Attacks With Box Cutter; Daughter Batters Mom; Ring Camera Leads to Arrest; Arson Suspected in Bush Fire; Man Steals Tip Jar; Etc.
Mail Tampering
December 10 at 10:00 am, a resident in the 200 block of Linwood called police to report someone had broken into his mailbox during the early morning hours and scattered his mail all over the street. It is unknown if any mail was missing. Investigation continuing.
Fraud Report
December 10 at 4:48 pm, a resident in the 400 block of Monrovista reported she had recently signed up for unemployment benefits and was waiting for her EDD card to be delivered, but it never came. She checked online and discovered a large sum of money had been fraudulently withdrawn without her permission. Investigation continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 11 at 2:41 am, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of S. Alta Vista, and during his investigation, he discovered the driver had several outstanding warrants. The driver was arrested without incident.
Battery
December 11 at 7:42 am, a resident in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia reported her adult daughter had just battered her, then drove away from the area. Officers searched for the suspect, but could not locate her. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
December 11 at 8:22 am, workers at a demolition site in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle reported some of their tools had been stolen sometime during the night. The tools were not left in a secured location. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation
December 11 at 10:35 pm, officers were dispatched to the area of Greystone and Hillcrest regarding a subject loitering in the area. When officers arrived, they located the subject and discovered he had been near his grandparents’ residence in violation of a current court order. The subject was arrested.
Commercial Burglary
December 12 at 12:28 am, the owner of a business in the 200 block of W. Duarte was alerted by his Ring camera that someone was inside his business. The owner was able to provide information as to the subject's movements. Officers arrived in the area and found the subject on Myrtle and Pomona. They detained the subject and he was positively identified. The subject was arrested and the officers located the property that was taken.
Commercial Burglary
December 12 at 5:47 pm, the owner of a storage unit located in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle discovered someone had forced entry into the locked unit and burglarized it. This investigation is continuing.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
December 13 at 11:04 am, a caller reported she was at the corner of Colorado and Alta Vista and had just been cut with a box cutter by an unknown female subject who fled the area. The caller could not explain why the suspect cut her. Officers searched for the alleged suspect, but could not locate her. The caller's injury was a shallow cut to her abdomen, and she was transported to a nearby hospital for medical care. This investigation is continuing.
Arson
December 14 at 1:27 am, a resident in the 400 block of E. Greystone called to report that bushes were on fire. Officers responded and found the hedge in front of the residence was fully engulfed with flames, approximately 20 feet into the air. An officer was able to extinguish the fire with a garden hose. Monrovia Fire arrived on scene and completely extinguished the flames and smoldering area. Evidence was recovered at the scene. Investigation continuing.
Possession of Burglary Tools
December 14 at 1:39 am, police dispatch received an alarm activation at a business in the 1400 block of S. Mountain. The alarm company accessed the buildings video surveillance and saw a male subject hiding behind cars. Officers arrived on scene and located the subject lying on the ground. He was in possession of tools and a car jack. The subject admitted to coming to the location to steal a BMW rim, but before he could start removing the rim, he was detained by police. He was arrested.
Arson
December 14 at 3:47 am, a resident in the 100 block of S. Mayflower called to report that the contents of a dumpster were on fire. Officers arrived and extinguished the fire. No one was in the area. The neighborhood was canvassed for video surveillance. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft
December 14 at 8:46 pm, a female subject entered a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle to get gasoline. As she was filling up her vehicle, the suspect opened the front driver's side door and took her purse containing the keys to her vehicle and fled. The vehicle had to be towed to her residence. Surveillance footage was available. Investigation continuing.
Petty Theft
December 14 at 10:22 pm, an employee from a business in the 100 block of S. Myrtle called police to report a male subject in his 30's, wearing a white, blue, and black hoodie, walked inside and stole the tip jar containing cash. The suspect then fled on foot. Surveillance footage is available and the investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 15 at 5:40 pm, a pedestrian was crossing California with a shopping cart when she was struck by a vehicle traveling north on California. The pedestrian was treated by paramedics at the scene and released.
Armed Robbery
December 16 at 7:10 am, officers were dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle on the report of an armed robbery that just occurred. The victim reported he had been robbed at gunpoint. He was fueling his vehicle at a gas station when the suspect approached him armed with a smaller, semi-automatic pistol and demanded his money and wallet. The victim complied and the suspect fled through a nearby alley, where he got into a dark colored Honda Civic and drove away. The investigation is continuing.
Posted by Brad at 12/17/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment