Last School Food Distribution of Year on Dec. 18

The last day of meal distribution from Monrovia Schools this year will be this Friday, December 18. The Food Services department will not be distributing meals to the community’s children during the winter break, beginning Monday, December 21, 2020, through Friday, January 1, 2021.
Meal distribution service will resume on Monday, January 4, 2021, from 7:30 am – 11:30 am at all of our school sites. For questions, contact Alex Pelayo at 471-2054.
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment