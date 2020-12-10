News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Weekly Coronavirus Count: 24 More Cases, No New Deaths

Coronavirus cases from LA Department of Public Health as of 8 p.m., 12/09/2020. Changes since 12/02/2020.

City of Monrovia: 1,305 cases (up 24), 41 deaths (unchanged)
Unincorporated Monrovia: 142 cases (up 6), no deaths

Redell Pine (residential facility): 2 cases, no deaths

- Brad Haugaard
