Weekly Coronavirus Count: 24 More Cases, No New Deaths
Coronavirus cases from
LA Department of Public Health
as of 8 p.m., 12/09/2020. Changes since 12/02/2020.
City of Monrovia:
1,305 cases (up 24), 41 deaths (unchanged)
Unincorporated Monrovia:
142 cases (up 6), no deaths
Redell Pine
(residential facility): 2 cases, no deaths
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
12/10/2020
