City Hall Phones Off the Hook Friday Afternoon

If you need to call someone at Monrovia City Hall Friday (Dec. 18), do it in the morning. There's phone system maintenance from 1 - 5 p.m. You can use email, however: Here's the staff email list:  https://is.gd/TPhAhb

- Brad Haugaard

