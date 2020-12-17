News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
City Hall Phones Off the Hook Friday Afternoon
If you need to call someone at Monrovia City Hall Friday (Dec. 18), do it in the morning. There's phone system maintenance from 1 - 5 p.m. You can use email, however: Here's the staff email list:
https://is.gd/TPhAhb
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/17/2020
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment