Monrovia-Made Keepsakes from Bobcat-Burned Trees Support Community

Take home a piece of Canyon Park and give a gift that supports our Monrovia community.
The Monrovia Parks, Wilderness and Recreation Foundation is raising money to support its work by selling this ornament/keepsake handcrafted in Monrovia using fallen trees from Canyon Park that burned during the Bobcat Fire. Proceeds go to supporting the mission of the foundation.
For one week (through December 22), any person making a donation of at least $30 will receive one holiday ornament/keepsake as a thank you.
For questions email empower@monroviapwr.org.
To support the foundation's work, click here: https://is.gd/6POM04
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment