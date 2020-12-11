Playgrounds Reopen; Submit Questions for 'State of City' Address; Crosswalk Modification at Lucinda Garcia Park; Ridgeside/Oakglade Preparations

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Playgrounds have been reopened. Wear a mask, keep six feet of separation, wash hands.
~ Have thoughts on what questions the 2021 State of the City address should address? Submit them here: https://is.gd/4DCYja
~ The crosswalks at the intersection of Olive and Mayflower were put in to make it easier for pedestrians to access Lucinda Garcia Park. Unfortunately, the south-side crosswalk "did not leave sufficient room for motorists to make a left hand turn from Olive Avenue onto Mayflower Avenues." So it's being removed.
~ If you live on or near Ridgeside, Oakglade, or Canyon Park, you may wish to watch this video (about 56 minutes) that describes the city's plan to prevent mudflow damage. Hint - K-rail. https://is.gd/eirZlM
- Brad Haugaard
